Crime

Items including a rifle reportedly taken in Clearfield County burglary

From CDT staff reports

December 21, 2017 09:19 AM

State police at Clearfield are investigating a burglary where multiple items have been reported taken.

The incident occurred sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday at a residence along the Tyrone Pike in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County, police said. An unknown actor reportedly made forced entry into the residence. Multiple items were taken, including a .22-caliber long rifle, LG television, knife collection, Pokemon pillow, PlayStation 3, power tools, Bose sound dock, CPAP machine, Kindle tablet and wireless headphones.

A total value of the items taken was not provided. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police at 857-3800.

