According to police, at about 1:03 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Uni-Mart/Dunkin Donuts at 1381 E. College Ave. for a report of an armed robbery. Jeremy Hartley jhartley@centredaily.com

Crime

Armed robbery reported at College Township gas station

From CDT staff reports

December 21, 2017 10:50 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 12:10 AM

State College police are investigating a reported robbery at a College Township convenience store.

According to police, at about 1:03 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Uni-Mart/Dunkin Donuts at 1381 E. College Ave. for a report of an armed robbery. The clerk reported that a heavier-build white male with blue eyes, about 6 feet tall wearing all black, including gloves and a ski mask, came into the store and displayed a black revolver.

dunkin 1
State College police are looking for this man, who robbed the Uni-Mart/Dunkin Donuts on East College Avenue.
Scicchitano, David Photo provided

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said, heading north toward the Country Inn and Suites. Police are investigating and will be reviewing video evidence from the area.

Clerks at the convenience store declined to comment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State College police at 234-7150 or submit a tip through the police website.

