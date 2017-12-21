Woman charged after meth bust in Clearfield County

A Lancaster woman is facing several charges after a methamphetamine bust last month.
Julie Fogle, 18, is one of three people charged in connection to an incident Nov. 30 in Clearfield borough.
Police said Fogle; Trevor Lee Brubaker, 19, of New Providence; and Cory Irwin, 34, Curwensville, had 30 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, and $2,413 in their vehicle when they were questioned. Brubaker and Irwin were charged Nov. 30, and they waived their rights to preliminary hearings on Dec. 6.
Fogle was charged Dec. 12 with felony counts of conspiracy/dealing in proceeds of illegal activities, conspiracy/criminal use of communication facility, conspiracy/manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of intentional possession of a controlled substance.
She waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court in Clearfield County and remains incarcerated on $25,000, bail.
Brubaker reportedly admitted to officers that he brought quantities of meth to the Clearfield area five different times and sold it for $40 per a quarter of a gram of the drug.
He said he could charge more for it because his meth is “so good,” according to the affidavit.
He allegedly stated he is a good dealer because his product “gets people hooked,” but he isn’t addicted to it. His sales were reportedly arranged using his girlfriend, Fogle’s phone. Fogle gave police consent to search her phone, according to the criminal complaint.
Fogle reportedly stated that Brubaker was involved with the illegal sale of meth throughout Pennsylvania. She gave information on where he stops on his way from Lancaster, police said.
She allegedly stated that earlier that evening they had stopped at a residence in Lawrence Township where Irwin, who was traveling around Clearfield with them, sold meth in exchange for Xanax pills that he and Brubaker were going to split.
According to the report, Irwin had 50 pills identified as Xanax on him. The group was questioned after police witnessed their vehicle accelerating through Clearfield borough and then found the vehicle parked in a business area at 12:41 a.m.
Brubaker is charged with felony counts of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, criminal use of communication facility, two counts of manufacture/delivery/possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is incarcerated on $250,000 bail.
Irwin is charged with two felony counts of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Irwin is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
