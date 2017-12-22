Park Forest students kept inside Friday afternoon amid police check

Students were kept inside two area schools Friday afternoon as police investigated loud noises heard nearby.
Students at Park Forest Elementary and Park Forest Middle School were kept inside as a precaution after the principal at Park Forest reportedly heard loud noises off school grounds that sounded like gunshots, the State College Area School District reported. No official lockdown was reported.
Patton and Ferguson township police departments were called to investigate, the district reported. After searching the surrounding area, police gave an all clear, saying that they believed the sound carried from hunters in game lands beyond Circleville Park.
Requests for comment from Patton Township police have not yet been returned.
“At no point were the students in any danger,” said district spokesman Chris Rosenblum.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
