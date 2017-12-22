Crime

Dirt bike reported stolen in Osceola Mills

From CDT staff reports

December 22, 2017 04:02 PM

A dirt bike was reported stolen from an Osceola Mills residence within the past week, state police said.

According to a police news release, an unknown actor entered a shed sometime between Sunday and Tuesday along Lingle Street in Osceola Mills, Clearfield County, by breaking the door from its hinges. The suspect then stole a 2010 Honda 250 CRF RA dirt bike and fled the area.

The bike is described as having red fenders and white side panels, police said. The owner reported there was a heavy-duty lock on the back sprocket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Clearfield at 857-3800.

