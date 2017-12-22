Tire tracks remain in Sydney Friedman Park in State College where police say a 22-year-old woman drove her car into the park and got stuck.
Tire tracks remain in Sydney Friedman Park in State College where police say a 22-year-old woman drove her car into the park and got stuck. Jeremy Hartley jhartley@centredaily.com

Crime

Woman arrested for DUI after driving into State College park

From CDT staff reports

December 22, 2017 04:05 PM

Charges are pending against a woman who reportedly drove her vehicle into Sydney Friedman Park in the State College borough.

According to police, officers responded to the park at about 3:25 a.m. Thursday and observed a Nissan Altima in the middle of the park straddling a wooden wall. The driver, a 22-year old Wisconsin woman, was reported to have a strong odor of alcohol about her and had slurred speech.

It was estimated that the car had traveled about 175 feet into the park off D Alley before backing up and striking a bench, trash can and light pole, police said. Multiple points of damage were reportedly observed on the vehicle as well, and a jack was found on the ground by the driver’s side front tire.

The vehicle was towed from the scene, police said. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence. Charges are pending the results of a blood alcohol test.

