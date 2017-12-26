Woman charged with theft from Lykens Market

State police at Philipsburg responded to Lykens Market Tuesday for a report of a retail theft.
Teri Emel, 45, of Howard, entered the 202 E. Plank Road location at about 2 p.m. and took a pack of Golden Harvest Cigarette Tubes, concealed it in her purse and left without paying, according to police.
The pack of cigarettes was valued at $1.99.
Emel was arraigned Monday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker and charged with a felony count of retail theft.
Monetary bail was set at $1,000.
