Centre County man set the Christmas presents on fire, police say

A Centre County man is facing more than a dozen charges after allegedly setting Christmas presents on fire.
Jeremy Scott Hall, 41, of Burnside Township, was involved an argument with two other people at about 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve in a Sycamore Road home, according to state police at Rockview. The incident became physical, and Hall set the Christmas presents on fire and fled the residence.
It is unclear from a police release if Hall lived in the home, and state police declined to release the affidavit of probable cause to media. District judge offices are closed on Tuesday.
Hall was charged with four counts of felony arson with danger of death or bodily injury, four counts of misdemeanor terroristic threats, four counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and summary counts of harassment and criminal mischief by intentionally damaging property.
He was unable to post $100,000 bail set by District Judge Thomas Jordan who scheduled a preliminary hearing to be at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 3.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
