Crime

Mifflin County man facing 28 child sex assault charges

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

December 27, 2017 10:19 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A Middleburg man was recently arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

A 15-year-old boy told state police at Lewistown on Thursday that Joshua Lee Martin, 30, had a relationship with him since October, according to the Lewistown Sentinel. Martin reportedly drove the teenager to several locations in Mifflin County to perform sexual acts. He was arrested Thursday and arraigned on 28 child sex assault charges.

Martin was charged with four counts of felony statutory sexual assault on a person more than 11 years of age, four counts of felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse on a person less than 16 years of age, five counts of felony unlawful contact with a minor, five counts of felony aggravated indecent assault on a person less than 16 years of age, five counts of felony corruption of minors and five counts of misdemeanor indecent assault on a person less than 16 years of age.

Martin was unable to post $250,000 bail set by Mifflin County District Judge Jack Miller and was taken to Mifflin County Correctional Facility. Miller’s office could not be reached to receive an affidavit of probable cause for the charges again Martin.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

State court records indicate Martin had not been charged with any crime prior to the allegations made against him.

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

    New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said at a Monday press conference that an arrest had been made in the largest seizure of heroin and fentanyl in county history. Deputies said in a Facebook post that they found the drugs during a Nov. 30 search of Shawqui Rahim Gray’s home on Oleander Drive in Wilmington. More arrests are expected.

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: 1:51

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"
Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings 0:24

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings
Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing 0:28

Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing

View More Video