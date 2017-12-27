Mifflin County man facing 28 child sex assault charges

A Middleburg man was recently arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.
A 15-year-old boy told state police at Lewistown on Thursday that Joshua Lee Martin, 30, had a relationship with him since October, according to the Lewistown Sentinel. Martin reportedly drove the teenager to several locations in Mifflin County to perform sexual acts. He was arrested Thursday and arraigned on 28 child sex assault charges.
Martin was charged with four counts of felony statutory sexual assault on a person more than 11 years of age, four counts of felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse on a person less than 16 years of age, five counts of felony unlawful contact with a minor, five counts of felony aggravated indecent assault on a person less than 16 years of age, five counts of felony corruption of minors and five counts of misdemeanor indecent assault on a person less than 16 years of age.
Martin was unable to post $250,000 bail set by Mifflin County District Judge Jack Miller and was taken to Mifflin County Correctional Facility. Miller’s office could not be reached to receive an affidavit of probable cause for the charges again Martin.
State court records indicate Martin had not been charged with any crime prior to the allegations made against him.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
