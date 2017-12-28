A man kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach, police say

A pregnant woman was hospitalized after a man allegedly kicked her in the stomach, according to state police at Huntingdon.
State troopers responded to Tyrone Hospital on Dec. 9 when the woman told doctors she was afraid her unborn baby had been injured after a domestic incident with Michael David Albright, 44, of Warriors Mark Township. Albright and the woman had been in a relationship, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The woman told police she was at Albright’s residence to pick up her belongings, but they had an argument. Albright was reportedly intoxicated and the incident became physical when he kicked her as she was leaving the residence. The woman told police she felt pain on her side where a red mark was observed.
Troopers then interviewed Albright, who reportedly smelled like alcohol, at his residence.
Albright told police there had been an argument, but said he had not kicked her. Troopers informed Albright they had not said anything about the woman being kicked, and Albright reportedly responded that he knew what she would tell police.
Police did not detail the condition of the unborn baby.
Albright was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and harassment by physical contact. He was unable to post $50,000 bail set by Huntingdon County District Douglas Gummo.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
