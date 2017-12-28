Homeless man faces additional felony pornography charge

Additional felony charges have been filed against a homeless man already facing corruption of minors charges in Centre County.
Dylan A. Reeves, 19, was charged late last week with two counts of corruption of minors stemming from separate investigations by State College and Ferguson Township police departments. Reeves has also been charged with misdemeanor counts of theft related to a reported cellphone theft at a local church.
According to police, Reeves maintained a relationship with a 15-year-old, alleging that the two were having a sexual relationship and had made contact in a bathroom at the Schlow Centre Region Library. In an interview with police, Reeves reportedly admitted to the relationship, but said since the age difference was not greater than four years, it was not a “statutory” situation with her.
A witness at the library contacted officers on Dec. 19, police said in an affidavit filed Wednesday, reporting that he was in possession of a cellphone Reeves had allegedly taken from Walmart. The witness reported that there was possible material related to the relationship on the phone and turned it over to police.
A warranted search of the phone was conducted on Dec. 22, police said, showing text messages between Reeves and the minor. A further search of the phone reportedly revealed nude photos of the minor that had been saved on the device.
Reeves was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with two felony counts of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as an additional misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors. An additional straight monetary bail of $25,000 was set.
Preliminary hearings on all charges are scheduled for Jan. 3.
