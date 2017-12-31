Although her last day as Centre County’s district attorney was Friday, Stacy Parks Miller said she’s still committed to the family of Timothy Piazza.
Crime

Former DA says she regrets leaving Piazza case unfinished

By Lori Falce

lfalce@centredaily.com

December 31, 2017 02:18 PM

Stacy Parks Miller isn’t the Centre County district attorney anymore.

That doesn’t change the commitment she says she feels toward the family of Timothy Piazza.

Much of 2017 was spent on the case of the 19-year-old Penn State sophomore who died following a pledge party at Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

His parents, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, have come to Bellefonte for press conferences. They have praised Parks Miller for her handling of the case, which includes criminal charges against the fraternity and 26 members after two rounds of recommendations from an investigating grand jury.

I would have loved to get justice for Tim.

Stacy Parks Miller, former Centre County district attorney

The critique of Penn State’s fraternity culture included legislative recommendations the Piazza family has supported, including strengthening penalties for hazing.

Parks Miller said leaving the case unfinished is one of her regrets. “I would have loved to get justice for Tim,” she said.

Still, she said that she believes that justice will come, and when it does, she knows where she will be. “I will be with Jim and Evelyn to the end, whether it’s in spirit or in court,” she said.

Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce

