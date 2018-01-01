Man on the run after alleged burglary ‘will shoot’ law enforcement

A 23-year-old man is on the run from police after an alleged burglary, according to a Clearfield County dispatch call.
Dispatchers said on the scanner that it is believed the man is driving a white Chevy with “heavy front-end damage.” Dispatchers also reported that he has an unknown type handgun and said he “will shoot” law enforcement.
Clearfield County dispatchers deferred comment to state police at Clearfield, where a trooper declined comment. The Centre Daily Times attempted to confirm the man’s identity with law enforcement, but were told to check in for further information “in a few hours.”
State police at Clearfield are leading the investigation into the man’s location. It is unknown where the alleged burglary occurred.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone who sees a white Chevy with heavy front-end damage should notify police at 814-857-3800.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
Comments