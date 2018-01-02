Police investigating New Year’s Eve robbery

State police at Lewistown have launched an investigation into a robbery at Nittany MinitMart in Mifflin County’s Wayne Township.
The robbery occurred at 9:08 p.m. Sunday at 556 U.S. Route 522, according to police.
A white male arrived at the Nittany MinitMart in a sedan and was wearing a blue jeans, a burgundy sweatshirt, a camo hat with purple cloth coming from under the cap and covering the sides of his face and neck. He entered the store, showed a knife in his waistband and left with cash and cigarettes.
It was not disclosed how much cash the man stole from the store.
Anyone with information about the case should call 717-320-1010.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
