Morrisdale woman is first Fugitive of the Week in 2018

From CDT staff reports

January 02, 2018 05:09 PM

A Morrisdale woman has been named the Clearfield County Fugitive of the Week.

Shelby Martin, 38, is wanted for failure to appear in court Oct. 26. A bench warrant was issued for her at that time.

Martin was arrested in May for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. The charges were filed by Lawrence Township police.

According to the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, Martin was detained and transported to the Clearfield County Jail on those charges. When searched at the jail, she was found to have had a clear baggy containing “a crystallized substance suspected to be methamphetamine.” Martin denied the substance — or the pants — belonged to her.

She was bound over for trial at a preliminary hearing in July, but subsequently released from jail on $2,500 unsecured bail pending resolution of the case.

Martin is described as a white female with brown eyes and hair, and stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information about Martin is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at (800)-376-4700 or visit the DA’s website at www.ClearfieldDA.org.

