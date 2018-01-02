Crime

Bellefonte man harbored fleeing juvenile, police say

From CDT staff reports

January 02, 2018 05:35 PM

January 02, 2018

A Bellefonte man is facing a corruption of minors charge after allegedly harboring a juvenile in his home so he could avoid school.

Officers from Bellefonte police and the Centre County probation office responded to Jonathan Berenty’s residence in September, police said, seeking a fleeing juvenile. Probation reportedly had suspicion that the juvenile was staying at Berenty’s residence.

On arrival, officers were given permission to search the residence, police said, where the juvenile was found hiding in a closet. He reportedly attempted to run from probation officers when he was found.

A further search of Berenty’s room revealed a “substantial amount” of drug paraphernalia, police said, as well as substances that tested positive for marijuana.

Berenty was charged Friday with a misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and hindering apprehension as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.

