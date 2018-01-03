A Boggs Township man faces almost 800 counts of sexual assault alleging incidents that stretched over the course of three years.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, an individual told police of numerous sexual incidents between the person and a friend of the family, identified as Brandon L. Burns, 34, at locations around the Milesburg and Howard areas of Centre County. The person reported the incidents began in 2009 at age 14 and continued through late 2012.
The person reported that the incidents took place about twice a week, police said, and sometimes on a daily basis. Burns allegedly told the person that “no one can know about this.”
The person was able to break off contact with Burns at age 17, police said. They reportedly said it took about six months before Burns stopped texting and calling.
In an interview with troopers, Burns allegedly admitted to participating in the sexual encounters, police said, saying he was attracted to “young people” and said the individual was his first sexual experience. Burns also reportedly acknowledged the age difference between them but couldn’t remember his exact age when the incidents began.
Burns also reportedly admitted that he had explained to the person that they had to keep the incidents to themselves and not tell others, police said.
Burns was taken into custody and arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Casey McClain, according to court documents. He was charged with 198 counts each of felony statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16. He was also charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of children, a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors and 198 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16.
He was taken to the Centre County Correctional facility on $100,000 straight monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is slated for Jan. 10.
