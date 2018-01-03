Man allegedly flooded hotel bathroom, refused to let police leave

A Clinton County man is facing charges in Centre County after reportedly being disorderly after damaging a State College hotel room.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, officers responded at about 12:50 a.m. Monday to the Days Inn Penn State, located on Pugh Street. Staff at the hotel advised that guests in a second-floor room had overflowed a bathtub, causing water damage to the ceiling of the lobby.
Several tiles had fallen near the front desk, police said, and staff claimed the guests had refused to let them into the room to clean the water.
Police said officers made contact with the occupants, and a man, identified as Zachary A. Martin, 30, of Mill Hall, denied flooding the bathtub, saying it was a plumbing issue. Martin reportedly had a strong odor of alcohol on him and slurred speech, and allegedly later said he had “filled the tub to the brim and got in.”
As officers were leaving, police said, Martin followed and demanded to be told if he was being charged. Officers advised him he was not being charged and attempted to leave by elevator, but Martin reportedly refused to let the officers leave, continuing to demand that they tell him if he was being charged.
After being told to return to his room and refusing, police said, Martin was taken into custody for public drunkenness. He continued to yell as he and a female guest were evaluated by EMS, police said, and reportedly yelled insults at another guest who had been awoken by the shouting.
Martin was arraigned Monday before District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, and a summary count of harassment. He was released on 10 percent of $2,500 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 10.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
