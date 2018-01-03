Homeless man facing corruption of minors charges denied bail modification

A homeless man facing several charges in Centre County was denied a bail modification Wednesday at the Centre County Courthouse.
Dylan A. Reeves, 19, faces felony counts of child pornography and misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors stemming from investigations into reports that he was having a relationship with a 15-year-old county resident. Reeves also faces misdemeanor theft charges related to an alleged theft of a cellphone.
He’s currently being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility on $125,000 combined straight bail.
Reeves’s public defender, Elizabeth Ramos, argued before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker that, while Reeves is homeless, he is seeking employment and housing in Centre County and has the ability to participate in the county’s Out of the Cold program to have a place to stay at night.
However, the DA’s office argued that Reeves’s adopted family lives in Alaska, giving him no ties to the community and the nature of the investigations show he would be a danger to the community and the minor involved in the case.
Gillette-Walker ruled that no bail modification would be granted, keeping the straight monetary bail at $125,000.
