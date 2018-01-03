Woman facing firearm charges fails to appear in court

A Wallaceton woman is facing felony charges for allegedly possessing a gun illegally.
Tiffany Lenee Walk, 25, was charged with possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia by Lawrence Township police after she was detained for a warrant in June.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police received a report that a female was running and hiding behind bushes and trees along Mann Road in Lawrence Township in Clearfield County. She appeared to be hiding from a vehicle that was traveling up and down the roadway, a witness said.
After police located the woman, she stated that she was fine but that she was being followed by her boyfriend. When asked where she resided, she reportedly said “somewhere on Mann Road”.
Initially, she was unable to give police any form of identification and reportedly gave her name as “Tiffany Way.” While talking, she advised that she was walking around to get a feel for the area because she was from Wallaceton and would be moving in with her boyfriend.
As they spoke with her, they noticed her story was not consistent and she appeared nervous. County Control was not able to locate any record of her with the information she had provided, police said.
Eventually, the woman admitted to using a false name and reportedly said her name was Tiffany Walk. When asked why she gave a fake name, she said she didn’t know, according to police.
It was determined that she had a warrant from the Clearfield County’s sheriff’s department because she failed to attend a hearing on a DUI charge in May, police said.
When she was taken into custody, she reportedly advised police she had a firearm in her backpack. A search of the bag allegedly revealed drug paraphernalia, marijuana, mushrooms, checks with her name on them and a .22 caliber handgun. She admitted she was aware she was not permitted to have the gun due to a previous mental health commitment, according to the report.
Walk was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on this case on Wednesday during centralized court but she failed to appear.
A hearing was held in absentia with all charges being held to court by District Judge Jerome Nevling. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, according to court documents.
