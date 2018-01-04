Warrant issued for man accused of theft, entering vehicles illegally

A warrant has been issued for a McSherrystown man accused of stealing from vehicles parked in Wallaceton borough in Clearfield County.
Kelly Harrison Shumaker, 28, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, false identification to law enforcement, resisting arrest and summary disorderly conduct after an encounter with police on Oct. 20.
He failed to appear for his preliminary hearing scheduled Wednesday during centralized court in Clearfield County. A hearing was held in absentia before District Judge Jerome Nevling with all charges being sent on to the Court of Common Pleas. A bench warrant will be issued for his arrest, according to online court records.
Police said Shumaker entered a vehicle parked on Wilson Street behind a residence and removed a knife, bank card, lighter and scratched lottery tickets. He then allegedly entered a second vehicle where he was seen by the owner’s husband.
Shumaker then reportedly fled down Wilson Street toward Baughman Street and hid in some small bushes. Police said he was advised to leave the bushes — he did not.
He then reportedly attempted to flee the area after being commanded to get on the ground. He was then tactically taken to the ground and placed under arrest, according to the report.
When he was searched, the troopers allegedly found the stolen items. He told police his name was Harrison Steven Kelley and gave a false birth date. He claimed he was looking for a cellphone to make a call, police said.
Later, police were able to determine that the defendant’s real name was Kelly Harrison Shumaker.
