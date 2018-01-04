Scott E. McCliment, of Hawk Run, walks from the Centre County Courthouse Thursday after being sentenced to state prison time for an indecent assault in 2017.
Scott E. McCliment, of Hawk Run, walks from the Centre County Courthouse Thursday after being sentenced to state prison time for an indecent assault in 2017. Jeremy Hartley jhartley@centredaily.com
Man sentenced for indecent assault of mentally disabled woman

By Jeremy Hartley

January 04, 2018 01:10 PM

A Clearfield County man who sexually assaulted an intellectually challenged woman in Centre County was sentenced to state prison Thursday at the Centre County Courthouse.

Scott E. McCliment, 26, of Hawk Run, was charged in January 2017 after reportedly meeting the woman online. The assault took place in the victim’s home, police said, and afterward McCliment took the woman’s cellphone.

The woman’s mother reported the incident the next day, police said.

McCliment reportedly told officers at the time he believed he had consent from the woman. A clinical professor of psychology later reported that the woman’s “cognitive limitations are significant and that (she) does not possess the necessary parameters to adequately consent to sexual contact.”

McCliment declined to comment at sentencing before Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest. According to the sentencings handed out, McCliment pleaded guilty to counts of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated and indecent assault of a person with a mental disability, indecent assault without consent and theft.

He was sentenced by Ruest to a total of three-and-a-half to 10 years at a state prison to be followed by two years of probation. He will receive credit for 361 days already served.

He must also pay the costs of prosecution, will have no contact with the victim in the case and must register as a tier three sex offender for the rest of his life.

Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews

