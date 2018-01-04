Crime

Philipsburg man sentenced for assault on 17-year-old girl

By Jeremy Hartley

jhartley@centredaily.com

January 04, 2018 01:15 PM

BELLEFONTE

A Philpsburg man charged with indecent assault in 2015 was sentenced Thursday to three years probation.

Samuel W. Connor IV, 42, was charged in November 2015 with the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl in a downtown State College apartment. The girl testified at a preliminary hearing that Connor had pulled her upstairs into the apartment against her will, though Connor maintained to police that the sex was consensual.

The case was scheduled to go to trial in September 2017, according to court documents, but Connor instead entered guilty pleas to counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent and indecent assault without consent.

He was sentenced by President Judge Pamela Ruest to 258 days to 23-and-a-half-months county jail time with credit for 258 days already served. This will be followed by three years of probation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He must also pay the costs of prosecution, can have no contact with the victim, is not to be in the company or supervision of anyone under the age of 18 with the exception of his children and must register as a tier three sex offender for the rest of his life.

Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

    New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said at a Monday press conference that an arrest had been made in the largest seizure of heroin and fentanyl in county history. Deputies said in a Facebook post that they found the drugs during a Nov. 30 search of Shawqui Rahim Gray’s home on Oleander Drive in Wilmington. More arrests are expected.

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: 1:51

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"
Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings 0:24

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings
Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing 0:28

Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing

View More Video