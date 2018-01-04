Philipsburg man sentenced for assault on 17-year-old girl

A Philpsburg man charged with indecent assault in 2015 was sentenced Thursday to three years probation.
Samuel W. Connor IV, 42, was charged in November 2015 with the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl in a downtown State College apartment. The girl testified at a preliminary hearing that Connor had pulled her upstairs into the apartment against her will, though Connor maintained to police that the sex was consensual.
The case was scheduled to go to trial in September 2017, according to court documents, but Connor instead entered guilty pleas to counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent and indecent assault without consent.
He was sentenced by President Judge Pamela Ruest to 258 days to 23-and-a-half-months county jail time with credit for 258 days already served. This will be followed by three years of probation.
He must also pay the costs of prosecution, can have no contact with the victim, is not to be in the company or supervision of anyone under the age of 18 with the exception of his children and must register as a tier three sex offender for the rest of his life.
