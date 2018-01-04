Philipsburg man gets prison time for 2017 police chase

A Philipsburg man accused of leading police on high-speed chases in May and June 2017 was sentenced Thursday to state prison time and thousands of dollars in fines.
Hunter R. Anderson, 24, was taken into custody by police after a leading officers on a 23-minute chase through Centre and Blair counties in June 2017 before crashing the vehicle into a river, police said. According to the criminal complaint, Anderson fled at “extremely high rates of speed, including excess of 120 mph in posted 55 mph zones.”
Anderson was briefly hospitalized after the crash.
Anderson also reportedly fled from police in May 2017 through Rush Township before his vehicle became disabled and he fled on foot, police said. Additional charges were filed in August when police reported discovering methamphetamine, cocaine and paraphernalia in the vehicle Anderson crashed in the June chase.
Anderson had previously entered guilty pleas to counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment in 2013, and counts of possession with intent to deliver in 2016, according to court documents, and was on parole when arrested in June. He was sentenced on parole violations by Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest to 16 months at the Centre County Correctional facility with credit for 217 days already served.
Anderson requested that his county jail time be served concurrently with his state prison time, but Ruest denied the request.
He was additionally sentenced to a total of two to four years’ state prison time with one year of probation on multiple counts related to the two separate pursuits and the drug charges, including charges of possession with intent to deliver, flight to avoid apprehension, attempting to elude officers, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, criminal mischief, driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle and numerous traffic offenses. He must also pay the costs of prosecution and pay more than $4,800 in traffic fines.
