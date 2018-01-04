Crime

Naked man assaulted state troopers on Christmas Eve, police say

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

January 04, 2018 06:42 PM

A Roaring Spring man has been charged with several crimes after a reportedly bizarre series of actions on Christmas Eve.

Dakota Austin Ott, 21, stripped naked in below-freezing temperatures and was acting disorderly in public when he threw benches, a table and a grill off another man’s porch, according to a state police at Hollidaysburg release.

He then reportedly entered another man’s vehicle and began blowing the horn.

Police responded to Spang Street where Ott was still sitting in the vehicle’s driver’s seat. He allegedly spotted three troopers and approached them in a threatening manner. Troopers used a stun gun on Ott, who resisted arrest. He entered a garage where troopers arrested him.

Troopers believe Ott was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the incident. He was taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment.

Ott was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, burglary, criminal trespass and other offenses. The charges have not been recorded in state court records yet.

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

