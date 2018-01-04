A two-vehicle crash was reported Thursday night in Bellefonte borough.
A two-vehicle crash was reported Thursday night in Bellefonte borough.

Crime

Man taken into custody after 2-vehicle crash in Bellefonte

From CDT staff reports

January 04, 2018 09:22 PM

BELLEFONTE A male was taken into custody Thursday night after a vehicle crash in the Bellefonte borough.

The crash, which was reported over the scanner at about 8:25 p.m., occurred near the intersection of East High Street and McAllister Street. According to police on scene, a vehicle driven by a female was struck by a second vehicle, causing it to crash into a nearby yard.

The female reportedly suffered minor injuries, police said. A male suspect was soon taken into custody.

Units from Logan and Undine fire companies, Bellefonte EMS and Centre LifeLink responded to the scene. The female’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

  Comments  

