Woman fires 17 shots at vehicle during argument, police say

From CDT staff reports

January 06, 2018 05:22 PM

State police at Huntingdon responded late Friday afternoon to reports of shots fired at a Cromwell Township auto body shop.

When police arrived on the scene at 3:20 p.m., they found that McKenzie Renee Waite, 24, of Mount Union, had gotten into an argument with her estranged husband about a vehicle at Ace Body Works, located at 19601 Hill Valley Road.

Police said Waite obtained a small handgun and proceeded to shoot into the vehicle. They recovered 17 shell casings at the scene.

Waite was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and reckless endangerment of another person. She was arraigned in front of District Judge Douglas Gummo, who set straight monetary bail at $50,000.

No injuries were reported.

