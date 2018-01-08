An inmate at Rockview state prison is facing a felony charge of arson after allegedly setting fire to his cell.
Crime

Inmate set fire to cell, police say

By Jeremy Hartley

jhartley@centredaily.com

January 08, 2018 01:29 PM

A Rockview state prison inmate faces arson charges after allegedly setting fire to his cell.

According to the affidavit, a corrections officer conducting security checks Oct. 14 in the D/AC cell block observed a fire in the corner of a cell near the door. Inmate Jamar Royal, 22, was reportedly the only occupant of the cell at the time.

The officer was able to extinguish the fire, and Royal was taken to another cell, state police said. Burnt fabric was reportedly found wrapped around the metal conduit for a light, and the wall near the cell door had been charred.

A lighter was also recovered from the cell, police said. According to court documents, Royal pleaded guilty and was sentenced for felony charges of robbery in 2014.

A felony count of arson and misdemeanor charges of institutional vandalism and criminal mischief were filed with District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, court documents said. A preliminary hearing has not yet been set.

Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616

