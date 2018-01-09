Tiffany Walk
Crime

Have you seen this local fugitive?

By Shawn Annarelli

January 09, 2018 08:16 AM

A Wallaceton woman was named Clearfield County Fugitive of the Week.

Tiffany Walk, 25, failed to appear for a Jan. 3 preliminary hearing, according to Clearfield County District Attorney William Shaw Jr. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Walk’s preliminary hearing stemmed from a June 12 incident. She had an active warrant, and police received a report that she was “running and hiding from a group” of people, according to Shaw. She was taken into custody after police identified her and discovered controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and a handgun in her backpack.

She was charged with felony possession of a firearm, felony firearm not to be carried without a license, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with possible knowledge of Walk’s whereabouts should call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at 800-376-4700. Anonymous tips can be submitted on ClearfieldDA.org and by selecting the report a crime option.

Shawn Annarelli

