Have you seen this local fugitive?

A Wallaceton woman was named Clearfield County Fugitive of the Week.
Tiffany Walk, 25, failed to appear for a Jan. 3 preliminary hearing, according to Clearfield County District Attorney William Shaw Jr. A warrant was issued for her arrest.
Walk’s preliminary hearing stemmed from a June 12 incident. She had an active warrant, and police received a report that she was “running and hiding from a group” of people, according to Shaw. She was taken into custody after police identified her and discovered controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and a handgun in her backpack.
She was charged with felony possession of a firearm, felony firearm not to be carried without a license, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone with possible knowledge of Walk’s whereabouts should call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at 800-376-4700. Anonymous tips can be submitted on ClearfieldDA.org and by selecting the report a crime option.
