Man allegedly hit woman over text message she received

A Lycoming County man is facing charges in Centre County after a reported incident in State College.
According to State College police, Anthony R. Parsons, 34, of Trout Run, was driving with a female Saturday evening near the intersection of South Atherton Street and Waupelani Drive when the woman received a text message from another man. Parsons allegedly “became enraged” and struck the woman in the face with the phone.
The woman exited the vehicle, and Parsons drove away with the woman’s phone, police said. She was reportedly observed to have a swollen upper lip when officers contacted her along Westerly Parkway.
Parsons has a suspended driver’s license, police said. He was charged with one count of simple assault and counts of harassment and driving while privileges are suspended, according to court documents. Unsecured bail was set at $50,000 by District Judge Carmine Prestia.
Comments