Charges will be filed in Bellefonte animal cruelty case

By Shawn Annarelli

January 10, 2018 08:30 AM

Bellefonte police rescued five dogs and one cat from a home Monday morning, but two of the animal have life threatening medical issues.

A Bellefonte Police Department release detailed the disturbing environment the animals were living in.

The animals appeared to be abandoned in the undisclosed residence where officers had been requested to check. The release did not specifiy what the check was for or who made the request.

The animals had been locked in an upstairs bedroom that was full of feces, had no food and “very minimal water,” and the person who reportedly was responsible for the animals told police he had been providing food and water to the animals. He also said the animals were not being taken outside due to the cold.

All of the animals required medical attention and were immediately taken to an undisclosed veterinarian for treatment.

Bellefonte police said charges will be filed after a complete investigation.

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

