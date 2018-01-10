Man who allegedly threatened ex-girlfriend waives hearing

A homeless man who allegedly tried to break into a residence to harm his ex-girlfriend waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court in Clearfield County.
Brian James Miller, 23, who authorities said was living out of his vehicle, was charged by state police with terroristic threats, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after he reportedly threatened to kill a woman and himself on Jan. 1 in Woodward Township.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, over a two-hour time period Miller sent the woman more than 100 text messages and called her 47 times, threatening to harm himself if she didn’t respond.
At 1:56 p.m., he allegedly tried to break into her residence, saying he was going to “take everyone out.”
Never miss a local story.
When the woman’s sister went outside to tell him to leave, he reportedly pulled a black handgun from his truck and warned her that he could shoot her.
This witness walked back into her residence and called police, according to the complaint.
Miller allegedly told his ex-girlfriend that if she called the cops, she was killing both of them.
The women told investigators that Miller had physically abused his ex-girlfriend in the past. They believed Miller was under the influence of methamphetamine or another controlled substance at the time of the incident, according to the report.
Miller remains incarcerated on $100,000 bail.
Comments