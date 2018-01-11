Sharon Pletcher
Sharon Pletcher
Sharon Pletcher

Crime

Licenses suspended for State College doctor, nurse

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

January 11, 2018 11:44 AM

A State doctor has been arrested five times in two years and has been to jail for assaulting a police officer.

Now she can’t practice medicine anymore.

Sharon Louise Pletcher, who practiced podiatry, was recently disciplined by the Pennsylvania Department of State, which has suspended her license for no less than three years “because she is addicted to alcohol or drugs.”

Pletcher, 58, “needs to stay away from alcohol,” a Clearfield County judge told her in July when she was sentenced to 32 days to 1 year in jail. She was released and then arrested again for an Oct. 2 incident and charged with misdemeanor DUI at the highest rate of alcohol and summary offenses for violating driving at safe speed and careless driving laws.

She has two pending DUI cases and has previously pleaded guilty to public drunkenness and disorderly conduct in Centre County.

A State College nurse’s license was also suspended for at least three years, retroactive to April 21. The DOS has not detailed what terms Eve-Ann Faybik violated under a previous order.

Pletcher and Faybik didn’t work together, but their license suspensions were announced at the same time by DOS.

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

