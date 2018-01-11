Clayton B. DuBois
Clayton B. DuBois
Clayton B. DuBois

Crime

Bellefonte man sentenced for stalking, assault charges

By Jeremy Hartley

jhartley@centredaily.com

January 11, 2018 12:14 PM

BELLEFONTE

A Bellefonte man was sentenced to county jail time and probation Thursday after entering guilty pleas to multiple charges, including stalking, simple assault and an offensive weapons charge.

Clayton B. DuBois, 19, was first charged in August with simple assault and harassment after a a 15-year-old female told police that DuBois had put his hands around her throat and told her he would kill her. She also told police that he had pointed a rifle at her.

A second set of charges soon followed, as counts of stalking and witness intimidation were added after DuBois reportedly called the girl a liar via social media. She also testified that she, family and friends had been receiving numerous text and Instagram messages from unknown numbers talking about her relationship with DuBois and the criminal charges.

DuBois was taken into custody in September after state police responded to an argument in Bellefonte. DuBois was reportedly found at the scene in possession of a set of brass knuckles and drug paraphernalia.

DuBois appeared Thursday before Centre County Judge Jonathan Grine, entering guilty pleas to the counts of stalking, intimidation of a witness, simple assault, harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of offensive weapons. He declined to comment before the judge.

He was sentenced to a total of 30 days to 23-and-a-half months at the Centre County Correctional Facility with a concurrent sentence of two years of probation. An additional year of probation will follow that sentence.

He was given credit for 24 days served. He must also pay the costs of prosecution and a $20 fine, serve one day of community service and is to have no contact with the girl in the case.

Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews

