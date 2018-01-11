Crime

Boalsburg woman sentenced to house arrest for 2016 DUI

By Jeremy Hartley

jhartley@centredaily.com

January 11, 2018 12:33 PM

BELLEFONTE

A Boalsburg woman charged with a vehicle crash while driving under the influence in 2016 was sentenced to house arrest Thursday.

Kristie L. Kalvin, 38, was charged with DUI and other traffic offenses after police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Snow Shoe Township in July 2016. Police said Kalvin was traveling eastbound when she crossed the double yellow center line and struck a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Police said her BAC at the time of the crash was .22 percent — almost three times the legal limit. Troopers talked to the other driver in the crash in August 2016 who told them he needed immediate surgery after the crash, including plastic surgery.

The second driver appeared in court Thursday before Centre County Judge Jonathan Grine and explained that, in addition to the surgeries at the time of the crash, he’s had two additional back surgeries that cost him his job.

Kalvin made several emotional remarks to the court, saying that she was prepared to be held accountable for her actions. She shared a hug with the other driver, apologizing to both him and his daughter who was in attendance for the sentencing.

“I wish I could change everything,” Kalvin said. “I’m so sorry.”

According to court documents, Kalvin entered guilty pleas on counts of DUI, driving at a safe speed, careless driving and aggravated assault by vehicle. Grine sentenced her to a total of five years with the first 180 days to be served under house arrest and the remainder to be served as probation. She must pay the costs of prosecution, more than $2,500 in fines and a total of $33,783 in restitution to the other driver.

She was additionally ordered to surrender her driver’s license and serve 100 days of community service.

Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews

