Prosecutors said James and Christina Woodring were selling altered mortars up until May 18, the same day their Centre Hall home exploded. Centre Daily Time file photo

Crime

Centre Hall man gets federal prison time for 2016 explosion

By Jeremy Hartley

jhartley@centredaily.com

January 11, 2018 04:36 PM

A Centre Hall man will serve almost three years in a federal prison after a home explosion in 2016.

James Woodring was arrested and taken into federal custody in May 2016 after an explosion caused “extensive damage” inside his Centre Hall home. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents joined state police and Centre County fire officials in the investigation.

Woodring previously pleaded guilty to dealing explosive materials without a license after being charged in 2010 in another federal case.

Woodring pleaded guilty to counts of manufacturing explosives and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in August 2016, the CDT previously reported. According to court documents filed Wednesday, he was sentenced to 33 months on both counts, with the recommendation that the sentence be served at the Allenwood federal prison in Union County.

Woodring is ordered to begin his sentence on Jan. 26, court documents said. The prison sentence will be followed by a period of three years of supervision, and he is also ordered to pay $200 in penalties.

Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews

