Police suspect arson in fire that destroyed car

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

January 12, 2018 10:10 AM

State police at Philipsburg suspect foul play is to blame for a vehicle fire.

The fire began at about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Main Street in Unionville. The vehicle, a 2005 Subaru Impreza, was fully involved in the fire when Citizen’s Fire Company’s chief arrived on scene at about 10:15 p.m.

The vehicle fire is being investigated by state police and the fire marshal as an arson case.

Nikki Zamora, who owns the vehicle, said the family’s two vehicles had been egged and keyed earlier in the day.

“We heard a bang from outside, a loud thud,” Zamora said. “We’re not sure what it was, but that’s when the fire started.”

Zamora said she went into shock until her son and a neighbor “snapped (her) out of it” and got everyone into the garage. The fire was under control by 10:30 p.m. and was completely out by 11 p.m.

“The police have been amazing,” Zamora said. “The original two troopers that were here are on vacation, and they sent someone else to talk with me yesterday. They’re taking this seriously.”

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

