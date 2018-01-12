Tyler Fasig pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle stemming from a 2016 crash.
Crime

Former Penn State student pleads guilty to homicide by vehicle

By Jeremy Hartley

jhartley@centredaily.com

January 12, 2018 11:57 AM

BELLEFONTE

A man accused of killing a fellow Penn State student in a 2016 crash pleaded guilty to a felony homicide charge Thursday at the Centre County Courthouse.

Tyler J. Fasig, 23, of Leesport, was the driver in the rollover crash at the intersection of Blue Course Drive and North Atherton Street in September 2016 that claimed the life of Byron Markle, 20, who was the passenger in the vehicle. According to Ferguson Township police, Fasig performed “unsatisfactorily” on a field sobriety test, and a breath test indicated he had a BAC of .199 percent. Fasig no longer attends Penn State.

Police said Fasig indicated he had taken the turn from Blue Course onto Atherton at about 25-35 mph, jumped the curb and tipped the vehicle. Video evidence showed the same scenario.

Students held a vigil for Markle at the intersection a few days later.

Fasig appeared Thursday before Centre County Judge Jonathan Grine and withdrew previously entered pleas of not guilty, instead entering guilty pleas to a felony count of homicide by vehicle, misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence and a summary count of reckless driving.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 19.

Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews

