Three charged after allegedly moving a 24-year-old’s body

Two male suspects admitted they, along with one other female, moved the body of a deceased 24-year-old to Red Rose Road in Huntingdon County, according to state police at Huntingdon.
Edward Grist, 27, of Huntingdon, and Jason Parks, 43, of Huntingdon, admitted they moved Kaci Fisher’s body after her death because they believed she died of a drug overdose. Grist and Parks said Jodi Bishop, 39, of Huntingdon, was with them when they moved Fisher’s body, according to police.
Police offered reminders about drug overdose immunity in previous releases. As of 2014, the commonwealth’s drug laws provide immunity for people who report drug overdoses as long as certain criterion is met, which includes a person reporting “in good faith.”
Other criteria includes cooperating with law enforcement or remaining with the person suspected of overdosing until first responders arrive on the scene, according to state drug laws.
All three have been charged with abuse of a corpse, conspiracy abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, which are all misdemeanors.
Bishop was arraigned before Huntingdon County District Judge Douglas Gummo, who set monetary bail at $25,000. She did not post bail and is being held at Huntingdon County Correctional Facility. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 21.
Grist has yet to be arraigned and Parks’ case is inactive.
Police plan to continue their investigation to determine if any other individuals may have been involved in the incident.
