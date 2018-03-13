Why a Megan’s Law offender was jailed on $500,000 bail

A Megan’s Law offender was arrested Friday after allegedly failing to follow requirements of his sentencing.
Charles West Jr., 40, of Armagh Township in Mifflin County, did not provide accurate information to law enforcement on his Megan’s Law registration, according to state police at Lewistown. He is registered as a tier one offender and is required to report to police annually. West’s registration began in March 2017 and will end in 2032.
West was charged with felony failure to register with state police and felony failure to verify his address and to be photographed.
He was just sentenced March 2.
In Nov. 2016, he entered a guilty plea to one count of indecent assault without consent for an incident that occurred in 2015, though child rape and sexual assault charges stemming from the same incidents were dismissed, according to court documents.
A Megan’s Law colloquy was filed at that time.
Clinton County District Judge Kent Smith set bail at $500,000, which West was unable to post. He has been taken to Mifflin County jail.
West has had previous bail issues. In Oct. 2017, prosecutors petitioned to have his bail revoked. The court granted that request. Two weeks later — two days before the plea was entered — bail in the amount of $250,000 was reinstated. On the day of the plea, a $5,000 unsecured bail was set.
