Billie Jo Leroy
Crime

Why has a nurse’s license been suspended?

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

March 13, 2018 11:40 AM

The license for a nurse who is facing methamphetamine-related charges has been temporarily suspended.

Billie Jo Leroy, 48, of Hopewell, was arrested in January for her alleged role in operating a meth lab in her home.

The Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs recently imposed the temporary suspension pending a hearing, according to a release by the Department of State. According to the state’s press release, she was licensed with the Bureau of Nursing as a registered nurse in Dudley in Huntingdon County.

Leroy and Nicholas Andrew Lazor, 24, were charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felony possession of liquefied ammonia gas, felony operating a methamphetamine lab, felony risking a catastrophe, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of ephedrine and misdemeanor reckless endangerment, according to court documents.

The charges were filed after state troopers searched a residence on Friday afternoon in the 100 block of Wallace Road in Broad Top Township, just east of Hopewell, and discovered an active “one pot” methamphetamine lab, according to the information release.

Leroy and Lazor were unable to post $100,000 bail set by District Judge Tonya M. Osman.

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

