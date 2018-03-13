She complained about her roommate. Police say his response was a felony.

An argument about late night noise ended in criminal charges for strangulation.
It happened when a Philipsburg man put his arm around a woman’s neck and choked her after they argued about the amount of noise he was making in the kitchen, according to state police at Philipsburg.
The woman was attempting to sleep at about midnight when the incident occurred. Timothy Smith, 43, and the woman are roommates and have been sexual partners, according to police. There were red marks on her neck from the incident.
Smith was charged with a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment.
He was arraigned before District Judge Steven Lachman, who set bail at $25,000 unsecured.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 21.
Bret Pallotto: 814-231-4648, @BretPallottoCDT
