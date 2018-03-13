Crime

She complained about her roommate. Police say his response was a felony.

By Bret Pallotto

bpallotto@centredaily.com

March 13, 2018 04:45 PM

An argument about late night noise ended in criminal charges for strangulation.

It happened when a Philipsburg man put his arm around a woman’s neck and choked her after they argued about the amount of noise he was making in the kitchen, according to state police at Philipsburg.

The woman was attempting to sleep at about midnight when the incident occurred. Timothy Smith, 43, and the woman are roommates and have been sexual partners, according to police. There were red marks on her neck from the incident.

Smith was charged with a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was arraigned before District Judge Steven Lachman, who set bail at $25,000 unsecured.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 21.

Bret Pallotto: 814-231-4648, @BretPallottoCDT

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

View More Video