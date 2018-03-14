Who’s been drinking at my camp? A keg and a briefcase led to felony drug charges

Two men were having a party at a shared campground in Howard, but at least one man left behind 2.5 ounces of marijuana and 0.08 grams of wax, according to state police at Rockview.
A Howard man rode to his camp at 469 Bear Creek Forest Road in May 2017 and found a keg of beer, a briefcase containing drugs and drug paraphernalia, five pint-size jars containing marijuana, a black digital scale, a green memo book, Ziploc bags containing marijuana seeds and bags containing suspect marijuana wax, according to police.
The man said the campground was shared by several families, including Jackson Tate’s family.
Nine items were observed to have possible fingerprints on them and seven items had characteristics for possible identification, according to police. The officer was granted a search warrant by District Judge Allen Sinclair to obtain a comparison print sample from Tate on Sept. 25. The prints were a match to Tate.
Police also obtained a warrant for a comparison handwriting sample and Tate provided six pages of a sample on Sept. 27. The results, which were returned March 7, were found to be a match to Tate.
Tate was charged with a felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of small amount of marijuana for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tate was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set bail at $100,000 unsecured.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 28.
