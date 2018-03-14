Crime

His car was scraped, so he tried to kill the person who did it

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

March 14, 2018 05:48 PM

A Clearfield County man has been charged with a string of felonies that include attempted homicide.

Leslie Conklin, 61, of Morris Township, fired two shots at another person on Tuesday in a domestic dispute, according to WJAC.

He was arrested by state police at Clearfield and will be charged with felony attempted homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of strangulation, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Conklin was arraigned late Wednesday afternoon. He was unable to post $300,000 bail by Clearfield County District Judge Jerome Nevling.

