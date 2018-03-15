Police charge Huntingdon man in connection with a fatal overdose

Mathew Stamp, 23, died 10 months ago and police have charged another man for his death.
State police at Huntingdon said in a release that Zachary Gill, 24, of Huntingdon, sold Stamp fentanyl-laced heroin on May 19, the day before Stamp was found dead in his vehicle on Westover Hill Road. There were three stamped bags in the vehicle with the drugs that were tested at the state police Harrisburg Regional Laboratory.
State police investigating Stamp’s death traced the drugs back to Gill who allegedly confessed to selling the drugs to Stamp the night before his death.
Gill was charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death. He was unable to post $100,000 bail set by Huntingdon County District Judge Rufus Brenneman.
Shawn Annarelli
