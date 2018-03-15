‘I thought it would be OK,’ woman says after spring break theft, police say

Spring break typically provides students with an opportunity to relax and remove themselves from the stress of the semester, but one Penn State athlete got into hot water.
Two Beaver Hall roommates returned to find a MacBook Air, a bottle of Viktor and Rolf perfume and Lululemon leggings missing from their dorm room. The items are valued at $1,388.
A student contacted one of the females and said her roommate, Ines Milosevic, 18, returned from spring break with a MacBook Air and half-empty bottle of Viktor and Rolf perfume. Penn State police inspected the room in McElwain Hall and found all three items in plain view.
Police asked to meet with Milosevic on March 12 and she responded, “Is this about the computer?”
She was asked why the laptop and perfume were in her possession and she said, “It’s a long story.”
She said she was “under the influence of various substances” at the time and did not remember how she entered Beaver Hall, but admitted to specifically going into the residence where the items were taken, according to police.
Milosevic’s C-Cure card account had multiple rejections at Beaver Hall. Camera footage showed Milosevic attempted to swipe her card and pull on doors multiple times. She gained entry when a female left the building, but the door remained open long enough for her to enter.
“I think I was going to get a pair of black shoes,” Milosevic told police. “I thought it would be OK, the door is always unlocked.”
When she returned to her dorm room, she removed personal information from the laptop and installed her own Apple ID. Milosevic woke up the next day and attempted to restore the computer to its previous state, but did not attempt to return the laptop, according to police.
Police also found a debit card belonging to another woman in Milosevic’s desk. She claimed to have found it during the fall semester, but never attempted to return it.
Milosevic was charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespassing. She was also charged with misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and possessing an access device.
Milosevic was removed from the tennis team due to a violation of team rules, according to Penn State Associate Athletic Director Jeff Nelson. She was listed as a freshman from Ontario on Penn State’s athletic website.
She was arraigned before District Judge Carmine Prestia, who set bail at $50,000 unsecured.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 21.
Bret Pallotto: 814-231-4648, @BretPallottoCDT
