Prosecutor drops some charges against Beta brothers one week before prelim

All aggravated and simple assault charges and some involuntary manslaughter charges that had been refiled against eight Beta Theta Pi brothers charged in connection to Timothy Piazza’s death have been dropped by the state prosecutor handling the case.
The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office took over the case at the request of Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna, who cited a conflict of interest that has not been made public.
Piazza died in February 2017 after sustaining injuries at a Beta Theta Pi bid acceptance event at the fraternity house on Penn State’s campus. A first preliminary hearing was dragged out over the course of several months this summer, which resulted in the most serious charges being dismissed. Then Centre County District Attorney refiled most of the dismissed charges in October.
Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Zarallo filed a notice of charges Thursday to clarify the state’s position on the charges against 14 defendants and the Alpha Upsilon chapter of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. The state intends to proceed with the following charges:
▪ Brendan Young: one count of involuntary manslaughter, 29 counts of hazing, 29 counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of conspiracy to commit hazing
▪ Daniel Casey: one count of involuntary manslaughter, 29 counts of hazing, 29 counts of REAP, two counts of conspiracy to commit hazing
▪ Joseph Sala: 14 counts of REAP, 12 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors, 12 counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor, one count of conspiracy to commit hazing
▪ Michael Bonatucci: nine counts of REAP, one count of conspiracy to commit hazing, two counts of furnishing alcohol to minors, two counts or unlawful acts relative to liquor
▪ Nicholas Kubera: eight counts of REAP, one count of conspiracy to commit hazing, one count of furnishing alcohol to minors, one count of unlawful acts relative to liquor
▪ Jonah Neuman: one count of conspiracy to commit hazing, one count of involuntary manslaughter, 11 counts of REAP
▪ Gary Dibileo: one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of conspiracy to commit hazing, five counts of furnishing alcohol to minors, five counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor
▪ Luke Visser: one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of conspiracy to commit hazing, 11 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors, 11 counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor
▪ Lars Kenyon: one count of conspiracy to commit hazing, 14 counts of REAP, one count of furnishing alcohol to minors, one count of unlawful acts relative to liquor
▪ Michael Angelo Schiavone: one count of conspiracy to commit hazing, 13 counts of REAP, 12 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors, 12 counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor
▪ Parker Jax Yochim: one count of conspiracy to commit hazing, 14 counts of REAP, one count of furnishing alcohol to minors, one count of unlawful acts relative to liquor, one count of consumption of alcohol by a minor
“The parents of Timothy Piazza are most pleased to see the reinstatement now by a second prosecutor of involuntary manslaughter charges,” Tom Kline, Piazza family attorney, said in an email. “With hundreds of charges against 26 individuals facing serious jail time, the Piazzas remain hopeful that justice will be accomplished and support the Pennsylvania attorney general in this nationally important prosecution.”
The state also intends to proceed with the charges already held for court for those 11 defendants, plus Edward J. Gilmartin, Ryan K. Foster and Craig A. Heimer.
Additionally, according to the notice, the state will withdraw all charges pertaining to the Alpha Upsilon chapter of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
“We will seek justice for the Piazza family,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a press release. “My office is committed to holding every responsible individual accountable for their actions, consistent with the law and the evidence in this case.
“Our review is ongoing. These charges represent one part of our investigation, and we will have further information to release as our review moves forward.”
A second preliminary hearing, slated for six days, will begin Thursday for Bonatucci, Casey, Dibileo, Kenyon, Kubera, Neuman, Sala, Schiavone, Visser, Yochim and Young. An attempt by the AG’s office to delay it was denied by Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest on March 6.
