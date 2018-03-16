Police respond to school for a man acting suspiciously

Bellefonte and Spring Township police officers responded Friday to the Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science & Technology for a suspicious person incident.
Spring Township Police Chief Michael Danniker described the incident as a “mental health crisis.”
A man arrived at CPI’s office in Pleasant Gap and exhibited “erratic behavior,” claiming that he had to be at the school to report a crime. He also told a school resource officer that “he possessed something that should not be on school property,” according to an email by Bellefonte Area School District Superintendent Michelle Saylor to parents of students.
The officer called for backup at about 11 a.m. and police from Spring Township and Bellefonte arrived at the school within two minutes. The man attempted to run away, but was tackled and taken into custody.
“There will be summary or misdemeanor charges at some point,” Danniker said. “We’re doing what we need to do with the mental health aspect of this first.”
CPI staff determined that the man was scheduled for an appointment at the school.
“The brother who dropped him off said he was acting strangely,” according to Saylor. “The CPI President’s assessment is that CPI personnel responded exceptionally well. CPI’s messaging system is currently not functional, so we are sending this message both on behalf of CPI and for our community’s information.”
Police did not discover any weapons in the man’s possession and students at the school were not in danger, according to Saylor and Danniker.
“We’re thankful we had a school resource officer there and that he intervened,” Danniker said. “He kept this from becoming more of an issue for the students and staff.”
