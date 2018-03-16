Former Penn State Beaver basketball player charged after alleged sexual assault

A former Penn State Beaver basketball player is charged with a felony count of aggravated indecent assault after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in February, according to State College police.
A woman went to her friend’s State College apartment in an attempt to find out if he could help find her cell phone. When she was unable to reach him, Frank Kyumba, 19, and another man offered to let her come into an adjacent apartment to use a cell phone to contact her friend.
The woman sent a Facebook message to her friend before asking to use the bathroom. As she was fixing her hair, Kyumba entered the bathroom and began to pull her pants down, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She told police she pushed him off of her and asked what he was doing before Kyumba grabbed her arms and pushed her against the wall.
He pulled his pants down and began touching her, but she again responded that she “did not want to do anything,” according to court documents.
Kyumba then pushed the woman into the bedroom and removed her pants. She said she told Kyumba to stop for a third time. She told police he stopped after the third request and she thought he had fallen asleep. She left the apartment shortly after.
Kyumba, from Sacramento, was interviewed by police and said the woman came in to use the phone and they went into a bedroom and she used the bathroom, but denied any sexual contact.
The friend who received the message from the woman accompanied her to Mount Nittany Medical Center the next morning. He asked if she would remember Kyumba’s face if she was shown his Facebook account. She said she would and said he was the male who assaulted her.
Two days after the alleged assault, the man said he overheard two men, including Kyumba, talking about the woman’s bag that was left at the apartment. He spoke with Kyumba and eventually obtained the bag from him. He then contacted police and remained with the woman until police arrived.
Penn State Beaver Director of Athletics Andy Kirschner said Kyumba is no longer a member of the basketball team. Kyumba voluntarily said he would not return next season in a one-on-one meeting at the end of the season, according to Kirschner.
Kyumba, a sophomore, played in 24 games over the past two seasons.
Kyumba is charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and three summary counts of harassment, in addition to the felony charge.
He was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set monetary bail at $500,000. Kyumba did not post bail and is being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 21.
