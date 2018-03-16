Penn State basketball player charged with possession of marijuana

Penn State guard Nazeer Bostick was found to be in possession of marijuana on Thursday, according to Penn State police.
“We are aware of the situation. Nazeer has been suspended for Saturday’s game at Notre Dame due to a violation of team rules,” Penn State Associate Athletic Director Jeff Nelson said.
Officers responded to Nittany Apartments for an odor of marijuana and observed a marijuana cigarette on a window sill in the back of the apartment. The cigarette appeared to be freshly lit, according to police.
Upon the front door opening, a “very strong” odor of marijuana could be detected. Bostick answered the door and allowed officers to enter the apartment.
A Ziploc bag containing marijuana was found on a window ledge in Bostick’s bedroom. Rolling paper and an open bag of cigars was also found in the bedroom.
Bostick said he had a guest in his room recently and the guest must have left the items in his room. He said he found the marijuana on his bed and placed it on the window ledge.
The marijuana tested positive for the presence of THC. Bostick was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
Bostick, a sophomore from Philadelphia, scored 12 points and added three rebounds in Penn State’s 63-57 win over Temple in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday. He has appeared in 34 of 35 games this season and averaged 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in the regular season.
The No. 4 Nittany Lions are scheduled to play No. 1 Notre Dame in the second round of the NIT on Saturday at noon.
Bostick’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 18.
Bret Pallotto: 814-231-4648, @BretPallottoCDT
